Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX +2.6% ) has nominated BDTX-1535 as the Company’s development candidate for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive cancer in the brain or spinal cord.

The company also commenced Investigational New Drug-enabling studies.

Additionally, the company announced a presentation at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting of the pre-clinical data for BDTX-1535 that demonstrated potent and selective inhibition of the family of EGFR variants implicated in GBM and penetration of the blood-brain barrier; in vivo data that showed tumor growth inhibition in intracranial tumor models expressing allosteric EGFR mutants.