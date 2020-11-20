BellRing Brands (BRBR +5.9%) FQ4 reports net sales of $282.6M, an increase of 31.7% Y/Y, beats consensus by $20.45M.
Gross profit was $89.8M vs. last year's $76.7M.
Gross profit margin narrowed to 31.8% from 35.8% previously.
Operating profit increased 36.1% to $49M.
Adjusted EBITDA was $56.7M, an increase of 22.5%, beats consensus of $55.1M.
Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats consensus by $0.06; GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats consensus by $0.08.
Outlook FY 2021: Company expects net sales to grow 8%-13% and Adjusted EBITDA to grow 5%-10%over fiscal year 2020 (resulting in a net sales range of $1.07B-1.12B and Adjusted EBITDA range of $207M-217M).
'Despite headwinds from the pandemic, BellRing's brand stability and growth trajectory bode well for the company's future.' comments contributor Mike Berner.
