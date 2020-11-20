Euroseas (ESEA -18.0% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 19.7% Y/Y to $12.33M.

An average of 16.52 vessels (+22.4% Y/Y) were owned and operated during Q3 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $8,403/day (-1.8% Y/Y).

Operating margin increased 428 bps to 10.5% whereas; Adj. EBITDA margin declined 577 bps to 9.8%.

Fleet utilization was 97.8% and for commercial and operational were 97.9% and 99.9%, respectively.

Total vessel operating expenses $5,858/day (-7.1% Y/Y).

In Sept., the Company completed the sale of M/V Ninos for a total of ~$2.3M of net proceeds of which $1M was used to repay the outstanding loan of the vessel.

Also, issued and sold 0.2M shares of its common stock through its at-the-market offering for net proceeds of ~$0.7M.

Finally, as of Sept. 30, outstanding debt was about $75.5M versus restricted and unrestricted cash of about $4.8M.

“If the present levels of rates are sustained, we expect that our vessels will generate significant cash flow and earnings, especially, when the present legacy charters are replaced with ones reflecting the levels of the market.” said Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO.

