Medical Properties Trust (MPW -0.4% ) has priced $1.3B of 3.500% senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2031, issued by its operating partnership, MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. and MPT Finance Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Operating Partnership.

Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears commencing on March 15, 2021.

Offering is expected to close on December 4.

The Issuers intend to use ~$833M of the net proceeds to fund the redemption of all of their $300M of 5.500% senior notes due 2024 and $500M of 6.375% senior notes due 2024 and the remainder for general corporate purposes.