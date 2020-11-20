Nomura Holdings (NMR -0.3% ) is in the early stages of planning a flexible work model in which about half of its corporate workforce in its international offices will work remotely at any given time, Bloomberg reports, citing a corporate memo.

U.K.'s Standard Chartered and Germany's Deutsche Bank are also considering keeping flexible work arrangements after the pandemic subsides.

The move might allow the Japanese bank to reduce its office space, CEO Kentaro Okuda said earlier this year.

The amount of remote work by an individual would take into account the person's role, personal circumstances, clients and regulations, according to the memo. The company's corporate division functions include risk management, compliance, finance and human resources.

The aim is to find the "right mix" of flexibility and work-life balance while maintaining productivity and face-to-face contact, the memo said.

The changes still remain under discussion.

The offices, themselves, may change, too. Nomura is analyzing its office layouts, looking for ways to allow for more space for meetings and breaks.

The company had 11,062 employees outside of Japan as of September, with 2,765 in Europe and 2,157 in the Americas.