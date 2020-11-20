UBS keeps a Buy rating on General Motors (GM -0.6% ) after taking in the company's announcements on EV investments yesterday,

"We think the additional investments and accelerated EV roll-out plan are key to bring economies of scale to the business during a period of likely steep EV market growth and competitor OEMs also accelerating their plans. The upcoming change in the US administration will likely have a positive impact on the regulatory framework for EVs and consequently, EV penetration in the US," updates analyst Patrick Hummel.

Hummel reminds that the aggressive EV rollout will lead to an elevated capex budget and lower cash returns to shareholders, while also calling out some downside risk to the dividend forecast for the coming years.

"However, we think an EV winner strategy is more relevant from a valuation perspective medium-term as shares are likely to re-rate as investor confidence grows."

