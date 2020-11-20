In the wake of its betting partnership with Bally's, Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -0.1% ) has drawn a price target increase from Guggenheim, which sees a positive deal on the whole.

Warrants Sinclair will receive - to acquire up to 25% of Bally's stock (BALY +11.4% ) - are effectively free, the firm says.

It's getting penny warrants to acquire 14.9% of common shares, along with warrants to buy up to an additional 10% of Bally's shares contingent on reaching certain performance metrics - which should be "easily achievable," Guggenheim says.

Meanwhile, the agreement doesn't prohibit Sinclair from doing business with other sports betting books, the firm notes.

It's raising its price target to $30 from $26, implying 16% upside.

J.P. Morgan is more sanguine, reiterating its Neutral rating (and a price target of $18, currently implying 31% downside). Bally's aspirations for market share in sports betting/i-gaming are "ambitious," it says, adding that the value of the 15% stake in Bally's is greater than the stock move yesterday.

It's expecting a strong emphasis on in-game betting and that Sinclair will accelerate changes to the way it presents and distributes sports content.