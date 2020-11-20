Rising coronavirus lockdowns, FireEye's $400M strategic investment drive software stocks higher

Software stocks are trending higher today with some of the notable names getting a pandemic-related tailwind from the tightening restrictions in the U.S. as coronavirus cases spike.
The sector is also riding yesterday's news that FireEye received a $400M strategic investment led by Blackstone.
Top software movers include major WFH players Slack (WORK +6.3%), Fastly (FSLY +4.4%), and Zoom Video (ZM +6.9%), recently public names Sumo Logic (SUMO +6.1%) and Unity Software (U +6.0%), and Atlassian (TEAM +4.4%), ZoomInfo (ZI +3.4%), and Zscaler (ZS +4.1%).
Shares of Zoom and Fastly have exploded during the pandemic and recovered from the WFH pullback related to the recent positive coronavirus vaccine news. Here's a look at how the stocks performed compared to the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) and S&P 500 over the past year: