JPMorgan sees GDP decline in Q1 caused by virus surge
Nov. 20, 2020 11:09 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan Chase becomes the first major bank to forecast a Q1 drop in U.S. GDP as COVID-19 infections rise in Q4 2020, triggering renewed restrictions to control the virus.
- Until now, Wall Street has been expecting a positive Q1 with growth improving throughout 2021.
- The JPMorgan economists see GDP growth resuming after a 1% decline in Q1. They forecast a 4.5% increase in Q2 and a robust 6.5% gain in Q3, on the view that vaccines will be distributed at about that time.
