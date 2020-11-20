Matthews International (MATW -0.0% ) reported FQ4 sales increased by 1.7% Y/Y to $399.1M, driven by strong sales of caskets, cemetery memorial products and cremation equipment.

Sales by segments: SGK Brand Solutions $179.58M (-3.5% Y/Y); Memorialization $177.69M (+9.3% Y/Y); and Industrial Technologies $41.87M (-4.4% Y/Y).

Gross margin declined by 218 bps to 34.2%; and operating margin recovered by 2,1041 bps to 5.2%.

Q4 Adj. EBITDA increased by 8.3% Y/Y to $64.1M; and margin expanded by ~100 bps to 16.1%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD $180.45M, compared to $131.08M a year ago.

Company purchased ~174,000 shares under its repurchase program during FY20.

Company expects FY21 to be relatively steady on a consolidated basis with FY20; and will continue to emphasize operating cash flow generation in FY21.

