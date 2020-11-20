Sonos (SONO -7.2% ) is down on the day but still stands about 36% higher than where it started the week.

Looking at the near term, Bank of America expects SONO to see strong demand trends continue into the holiday season, although the firm warns that revenue growth in F1Q is likely to be limited by supply chain constraints. "Gross margins could also be impacted as SONO plans to ship more products via air freight," warns the firm.

Over the longer term, BofA says Sonos has a solid balance sheet that puts it in good position to return value to shareholders and weather potential economic volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

