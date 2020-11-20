UGI's (UGI -0.7% ) subsidiary, UGI Energy Services entered into definitive agreements to invest in New Energy One HoldCo, which is part of the team developing a utility-scale renewable natural gas project in Idaho.

The Idaho project, currently generating renewable electricity, is expected to produce several hundred million cubic feet of RNG each year from on-site dairy waste feedstock once it is expanded to reach full production in 2022; initial RNG production is expected to commence in late 2021.

UGI’s investment in the Idaho project reinforces UGI’s commitment to the development of RNG and sustainable energy.