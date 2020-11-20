The Federal Housing Finance Administration is pushing ahead on efforts to free Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +8.0% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +10.8% ) from government control, 12 years after the government took over the mortgage giants, but hasn't reached an agreement yet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

FHFA director Mark Calabria, who has made it a priority to return Fannie and Freddie to the private sector, has recently met twice with Mnuchin to discuss a sped-up exit from government conservatorship, according to the people.

Completing the process before President Trump's term ends on Jan. 20 looks highly doubtful as the process of trying to map out a plan has dragged on for years and across two administrations. President-elect Joe Biden isn't expected to share in the urgency to release the two GSEs.

Calabria and Mnuchin, though, could take steps that would be difficult to unwind, such as restructuring the government's stakes in the GSEs.

The Treasury needs to approve any move to change the terms of either companies' bailout agreement or the government's stakes.

How Fannie and Freddie's release from government control is achieved could affect the cost and availability of mortgages that the two companies guarantee, which amount to about half of $11T in existing home loans.

One of the decisions that Mnuchin would have to make is whether to write down the government's over $220B of senior preferred shares in the companies.

In addition, the Treasury holds warrants to acquire ~80% of the firms' common shares.

