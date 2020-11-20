Fiverr International (FVRR +4.7% ) runs higher after Needham updates on the Internet Services conference it held earlier in the week.

"We come away from our conference with higher conviction around upside potential to our estimates given all the aforementioned factors. Additionally, while the recent vaccine announcements are certainly welcomed and positive for the world and humanity, we continue to hear more data points from company executives suggesting work has been forever changed due to the pandemic, as opposed to reverting to pre-pandemic conditions, which we think stands to benefit FVRR's business," advises analyst Brad Erickson.

Of note, Erickson points to Fiverr's untapped opportunities with larger SMBs and enterprises.

The positive vibe from the conference was enough for Needham to hike its price target to a Street-high $210 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $172.25.