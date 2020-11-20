A new operating system update from Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has brought new features to its Sense and Versa 3 devices - adding the Google Assistant, Bluetooth calling, and audible replies for Alexa users.

That development realizes expectations formed a year ago when Google (GOOG +0.2% , GOOGL +0.2% ) agreed to acquire Fitbit in a $2.1B deal, with an eye toward pushing its Assistant more into wearables.

The two watches were unveiled this summer with a small speaker, suggesting that voice assistants would before long be able to speak back (and not just type back) to smartwatch wearers.

That functionality has arrived on the timetable that Fitbit suggested. Google Assistant is available on the devices in the U.S., and will roll out to other markets (including Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore and the UK in English) in late 2020.

The devices also added audible replies from Alexa, and will make audible replies available for Google Assistant in the first half of 2021.

Both devices add support for hands-free Bluetooth calling using the on-device microphone and speakers. And Fitbit has enhanced its SpO2 capability, enabling Sense and Versa 3 Premium member to track blood oxygen levels while sleeping.

Fitbit's acquisition by Google is still pending; the European Commission extended its probe into the deal (focused on using health data for targeted advertising) to wrap by Jan. 8.