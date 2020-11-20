Dada Group (DADA +29.5% ) reports Q3 total net revenue of RMB1.3B, an increase of 85.5% Y/Y, versus consensus of $1.29B.

Number of orders delivered for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 was 1B, compared with 635.5M in the same period of 2019.

Number of active consumers for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 was 37.3M, an increase of 77.1%Y/Y from 21.1M in the same period of 2019.

Loss from operations was RMB449.9M, compared with RMB500.9M prior.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB338.7M vs. RMB434.9.

Operating margin was -34.6% vs. -71.4%.

Net loss was RMB434M vs. RMB475; Non-GAAP net loss was RMB324M vs. RMB411.3.

Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -RMB0.36; GAAP EPS of -RMB0.48.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB3.7B.

Q4 Outlook: Total revenue RMB2B-RMB2.1B.

“In the third quarter, we saw strong revenue growth with significant improvement of operating margin. We will continue to invest in technology to empower retailers and brand owners with enhanced capabilities and improved efficiency to establish and further strengthen partnership with them, which we believe will provide the foundation to support our future growth. With the strong growth momentum, we are confident that JDDJ revenue will grow by 100% year over year in the second half of 2020.” said Beck Chen, CFO.

