Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN -2.1% ) reports Q4 revenue of $2.02B (-0.5% Y/Y).

Q4 net sales leveraged an attractive residential backdrop, and stronger gross margins benefited from pricing execution, mix and timing.

Sales by Product Line: Residential roofing $968.6M (+6.2% Y/Y); Non-residential roofing $446M (-11.7% Y/Y) & Complementary building $603.2M (-1.5% Y/Y).

Gross margin improved 120 bps to 25.5%; primarily reflecting an improved price-cost spread.

Adj. EBITDA margin also improved 120 bps to 9.5%.

Strong FY 2020 operating cash flow of $479M enabled repayment of COVID-related ABL draw.

Strategic initiatives contributed to Q4 success, highlighted by digital sales and margin gains at lowest quintile branches.

“As fiscal year 2021 begins, we continue to focus on improving the controllable aspects of our business and driving towards realizing our full potential.” said Julian Francis, President and CEO.