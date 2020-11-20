Woodward (WWD -1.8% ) reported Q4 sales decline of ~28% Y/Y to $531.28M, and Adj. net earnings were $48M (-39.2%).

Aerospace sales were $336.31M (-33.5% Y/Y); and as a percent of segment net sales 17.4% down by 460 bps .

Industrial sales were $194.96M (-15.5% Y/Y); and as a percent of segment net sales 9.6% up by 480 bps , reflecting reduction initiatives, partially offset by the impact of lower sales volume.

Q4 Adj. EBITDA was $98.3M (-27.8% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $83.4M; and margin was flat at 18.5%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD $349.49M, compared to $390.61M a year ago; and Adj. free cash flow of $315.22M vs. $291.54M a year ago.

Total debt was $838M at September 30, 2020; and Debt-to-EBITDA leverage at was 1.7 times EBITDA.

Company has ~$1B of combined cash on hand and revolver capacity.

Company did not be provide financial guidance for FY21 at this time, as it continues to see severe volatility in markets making forecast of future business challenging.

