Radio star Howard Stern headed into his show's Thanksgiving break with a cliffhanger about whether he'd be sticking with his longtime patron Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI), with his contract set to expire - but incoming CEO Jennifer Witz is "confident" about continuing to work with him.

"We enjoy the people at Sirius XM and we love working with them and it's a wonderful experience," Stern said on his last show before the break. "I finally made my decision. And it wasn't easy ... Well, after talking it over with my wife, and talking it over with Robin, I've decided we are going to ..." he said before the audio was cut dramatically.

"He'll be back after Thanksgiving to share more with us," Witz says. There's nothing specific to announce today, but "I'm really encouraged and confident" there will be something to say soon.

Shares of the company jumped in early October on reports that Stern was close to a deal for $120M/year, s significant bump from previous deals for $80M and $100M annually.

Stern knocked down that speculation the next day, saying the two parties weren't close to a new pact.