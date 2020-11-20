Microsoft (MSFT -0.1% ) and Apple (AAPL -0.5% ) are working together to make the new Xbox Series X and Series S controllers officially supported in iOS and iPadOS.

"Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbox Series X controller to customers in a future update," says Apple.

In other Microsoft news, the company is responding to Zoom Video (ZM +6.8% ) dropping its 40-minute meeting limit for Thanksgiving by offering free Teams all-day video calling.

"To help you stay connected in the coming months, you will be able to meet for 24 hours with up to 300 participants until further specified," says Microsoft's blog post.

The feature is now available in preview in the Teams desktop and web apps.

Users can share a video call invite to anyone even if they don't have Teams.

