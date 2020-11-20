Choice Hotels International (CHH -0.8%) updates on popular brands:
Ascend Hotel Collection and Cambria Hotels achieved impressive Y/Y room count growth and outperformed local competitors in RevPAR share gains.
Ascend Hotel Collection outperformed the upscale segment in Y/Y RevPAR change by over 26%, while achieving RevPAR share gains of nearly 19% and average daily rate index gains of ~9% against local competitors.
Cambria Hotels achieved RevPAR share gains versus local competitors of nearly 15%.
These brands increased domestic upscale room counts by 33%.
