iQSTEL (OTCPK:IQST) expects the new Visa Prepaid Debit Card Service (PDCS) to generate ~$45-$128M over 5 years with an EBITDA margin of 30%-40%.

The company announces entering into an agreement with Payment Virtual Mobile Solutions to build a PDCS. The services will be constructed through a new business named Global Money One, which will be owned 75% by iQSTEL and the other 25% by PayVMS.

PDCS is expected to enable customers to make purchases in stores and online, withdraw cash at ATMs or receive cash back. "This PDCS serves as the launchpad of our consumer-reaching fintech operations," says iQSTEL's CEO Leandro Iglesias.

IQST reported revenue of $13.29M (+218.7% Y/Y) in Q3.