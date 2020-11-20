Blackstone closes on $14.6B BioMed sale
Nov. 20, 2020 12:36 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Blackstone (BX +0.3%) completes its previously announced deal to sell BioMed Realty for $14.6B to a group led by existing BioMed investors.
- Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII gets $6.5B of cumulative profits for the fund and BioMed co-investors. BREP VII was required to exit all holdings and return money to investors at a certain as part of its strategy.
- BioMed Realty was sold to another Blackstone fund that can hold onto it indefinitely, part of a new long-term, perpetual capital, core+ return strategy.
- Morgan Stanley served as financial adviser to BREP VIII and completed a "go-shop" process on behalf of BioMed's selling investors.
