Financials SPAC Kingswood Acquisition prices $100M IPO
Nov. 20, 2020 12:37 PM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kingswood Acquisition (KWACU) has priced its initial public offering of 10M units at $10/unit, downsized from 15M units.
- Each unit consisting of one share of Class A common stock and three-fourths of a warrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50.
- Trading commenced today on the New York Stock Exchange.
- Offering to close on November 24.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.5M units.
- The SPAC to target businesses in the financial services industry with a focus on delivering differentiated financial services in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors to the mass affluent and private client investor community.