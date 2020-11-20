Fox (FOX -0.3% , FOXA -0.2% ) is delaying any employee return to the office until at least April.

A memo sent to staff from CEO Lachlan Murdoch says the company is delaying a planned January return alongside a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

"It was our hope that the trajectory of the pandemic would be such that we could begin our reopening in January 2021," he says. "However, with cases continuing to rise, we have delayed our next possible phase one reopening date to no earlier than April 2021."

The company is also extending coverage of full-time employees' health insurance premiums through all of 2021 (it had started paying the employees' health insurance premiums in March 2020).