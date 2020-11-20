Credit One Bank is adding to its cobrand portfolio through a new, wide-ranging multi-year partnership with WWE (WWE -1.6% ) to include a themed credit card featuring must-have benefits tailored for ultimate WWE fans.

Credit One Bank messaging will integrate into upcoming WWE pay-per-view events including Survivor Series on November 22 and Tables, Ladders & Chairs on December 20, both streaming live around the world on WWE Network. Additional integrations will be featured across WWE's digital platforms.

Further, WWE and Credit One Bank will collaborate on upcoming benefits and customer experiences for current and future Credit One Bank card members.