Nutanix Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 22, 2020 5:35 PM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)NTNXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 23rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.57 (+19.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $299.13M (-5.0% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Gross margin 80.3%; and Billings of $331.3M.
  • Over the last 2 years, NTNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.
