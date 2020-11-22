Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.4B (+6.1% Y/Y).

Analysts expect operating income of $289.1M.

Over the last 2 years, A has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Agilent Technologies Is Experiencing A Small Pullback Ahead Of Earnings