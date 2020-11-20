New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG), the principal subsidiary of New Jersey Resources (NJR -0.1% ) notified the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities that its residential and small commercial customers will receive $10M in bill credits, effective December 1 through December 31.

The one-time bill credit will benefit the average residential heating customer using ~158 therms a $19.31, representing a decrease of 11.2% on their December bill.

NJNG is providing a bill credit at this time due to rate case refunds from interstate pipelines and lower natural gas prices.

NJNG says it will not earn a return on the price of natural gas used to serve its customers and the bill credit will not affect NJNG’s profitability.