Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-84.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.07M (-20.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expect adj. gross margin of 61.1% for the quarter.

Over the last 2 years, AMBA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.