The S&P (SP500) -0.3% is drifting lower in afternoon trading, while the Nasdaq (COMP) +0.1% is holding above the flatline, with investors moving more to the safer tech stocks going into the weekend as COVID cases continue to rise.

The Dow (DJI) -0.5% is showing outsize losses, with Boeing the biggest drag again. Goldman and Home Depot are also weak.

Stay-at-home favorites like Zoom Video +6% , Peloton +5% , Slack +6% and Shopify +3% are attracting buyers.

Post-pandemic stocks are outperforming this week, but they are giving back some gains today. Casinos, cruise lines, apparel and department stores are among the weakens in the Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) sector. PVH -4% is near the bottom of the S&P.

Defensive sectors are in the green, along with Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC), with videogame stocks rallying for a second day in a row. Take Two +3.5% leads the sector.

Rates are still easing back to near they were before the first Pfizer vaccine numbers came out, indicating some more pessimism about the economic situation than equities are exhibiting. The 10-year Treasury yield is off 2 basis points to 0.84%.