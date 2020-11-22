Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $923.99M (-6.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Comps of -4.2%; and Gross margin of 30.5%.

Over the last 2 years, URBN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward.