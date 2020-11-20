BP (BP -0.4% ) agrees to sell its London headquarters for £250M pounds (~$332M), representing a small part of the energy company's plan to sell $25B of assets by 2025.

The company also agrees to lease the London office back from Hong Kong-based property investment company Lifestyle International (OTC:LFSYF) for two years, a BP spokesman told Reuters.

BP is about halfway to its asset disposition goal, which it set as part of its shift toward low carbon energy investments.

