Cabot Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 22, 2020 5:35 PM ETCabot Corporation (CBT)CBTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-45.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $674.93M (-18.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.