Israel has reached an understanding with AstraZeneca (AZN +1.8% ) to receive ~10M doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine; details of the agreement are being finalized. An initial supply is expected to arrive during 1H of 2021, subject to regulatory approval.

According to recently published data, AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate produced a strong immune response in older adults.

The country has signed supply agreements with Pfizer (PFE +1.8% ) and Moderna (MRNA +5.2% ), and is in talks with Russia for its Sputnik V vaccine.

Israel is also developing its own vaccine that, if successful, could be ready for sale by the end of the summer.