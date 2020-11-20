Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF +0.8% ) has approved the payment of the previously suspended interim dividend, and shareholders would receive a $0.04/share dividend; previously, the company postponed the 2020 interim dividend, owing to the uncertainties caused by COVID-19 and the risk to its operations.

It remains on track to meet its revised production guidance of 280,000 to 290,000 gold-equivalent ounces (GEO), or 24M to 25M silver equivalent ounces.

AISC in 2020 would be lower than revised guidance at between $1,200-$1,250/GEO, or between $14-$14.5 a silver-equivalent ounce.

In 2021, overall attributable production is forecast to be between 360,000 and 372,000 GEOs at an AISC of between $1 210/GEO and $1 250/GEO.

Capital budget for 2020 is ~$120M-$130M, including a $9M investment in the delayed expansion of the tailings storage facility at Inmaculada.