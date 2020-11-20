Electrameccanica (SOLO) stock holds gains as Citron slams it as 'laughable'

"$SOLO is a COMPLETE JOKE. tgt $2," Citron Research tweets.

"Where other EV might be overvalued, this is laughable. Under $6 mil R&D last 12 months and 6 cars delivered in 2 years this stock will be the first to trade back to $2 when frenzy over. Nothing here..company run out of an apartment building."

"$SOLO is the EV trade for the real sucker..not one real institutional investor here....they had a going concern just a few weeks ago. OMG..over $1 bil mkt cap," it added.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO, +18% ) has doubled in the last five sessions and is up nearly 250% in the last month.

In this month alone, the stock has moved 100% above its 100-day simple moving average.

"Unlike the sedans and SUVs seen from American and Chinese names, (the SOLO single-seat three-wheeler) is very different and features a much lower price tag," Bill Maurer wrote on Seeking Alpha this week. "This will be a limited volume product for the next few years, unless it really catches on, with the hope being that the company can survive long enough to produce a more expensive Roadster in the future."