Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP +4.2% ) today released an investor presentation highlighting its successful developments, as well as says 75% of its current directors joined after separation from Intrexon, and have relevant experience and expertise.

The company says that WaterMill’s attacks are 'misguided' and 'uninformed', and the nominees are money managers who lack public company board experience.

Also, according to recent first data from ongoing Phase 2 study of veledimex (Controlled IL-12) in combination with cemiplimab demonstrated promising safety profile in recurrent glioblastoma, and a confirmed partial response.

Updated interim data from ongoing Phase 1 study of veledimex in combination with Nivolumab show a median overall survival of 16.9 months in patients receiving 10mg Veledimex.

Yesterday, WaterMill Asset Management released a 55-page presentation that details the case for urgent change in Ziopharm Oncology, as it seeks to remove four of the company’s directors and elect Robert Postma, Jaime Vieser and Holger Weis.

White Rock Capital said it will vote 100% of its ~6.1M Ziopharm shares in support of WaterMill's proposal for a reconstituted board.

“The science and business of Ziopharm needs to be placed under the direction of a new Board that has both a financial stake in the Company and previous successes in biotech,” White Rock Capital writes in an open statement to Ziopharm holders.

Earlier, this month, Ziopharm urged its shareholders to reject an attempt from WaterMill to remove four of its eight board members, and put forward three of its own board director nominees.