Colony Capital (CLNY +0.7% ) announces that its portfolio company Vantage Data Centers acquires the hyperscale data center business from Hypertec in Montreal.

The transaction was funded through investment vehicles managed by Digital Colony, Colony Capital’s digital infrastructure investment arm, as well as acquisition debt financing.

“The acquisition of Hypertec enables Vantage to continue capitalizing on Montreal’s hyperscale growth given its access to scalable renewable energy, attractive power costs, tax incentives and robust fiber connectivity. Since entering the Canadian market in early 2019, Vantage has invested heavily in the region. We have been very impressed by the Hypertec data center team and are excited to welcome them to Vantage.” said Sureel Choksi, President and CEO, Vantage Data Centers.

Previously: Colony Capital sees IoT boosting Edge data center growth, maps out digital plan (Nov. 17)