Cree, Micron led this week's semi rally after upgrade, Huawei tailwind

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is nearing the end of the week up 3.1% over the five-day period vs. the 0.3% decline for the S&P 500.

Top semi gainers of the week:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) +17.8% after JPMorgan upgrade on "pole position" in the power device market and the electric vehicle exposure.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) +10% shares popped early in the weak after a positive Barron's mention said MU's outlook was brightening "and the stock could double from here." The company also caught a tailwind from Qualcomm's license from the U.S. to provide 4G chips to Huawei. Micron has also applied for licenses and, before the ban, Huawei accounted for about 10% of its revenue.

TSMC (NYSE:TSM) +7.6% gained after a Nikkei Asian Review report that Google and AMD are lined up for the foundry giant's new chip packaging technology.

NXP Semi (NASDAQ:NXPI) +5% announced a new partnership with Amazon Web Services that focuses on extending opportunities in connected vehicles.

