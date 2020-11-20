Pfizer's (PFE +1.6% ) CEO has filed with the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with BioNTech (BNTX +8.5% ) - the first vaccine to seek such a clearance.

That move was widely expected as the company prepared its filing following strongly positive data from its Phase 2/3 clinical trial of BNT162b2.

Follow-up information suggests Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine is 95% effective; the annual flu vaccine tends to range between 10% and 60% effective.

“Filing in the U.S. represents a critical milestone in our journey to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine to the world and we now have a more complete picture of both the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine, giving us confidence in its potential,” says Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla.

Next steps: The FDA process should take a few weeks, with an advisory committee meeting set for early December. Injections could begin the day after an EUA is granted, which could come in mid- to late December.