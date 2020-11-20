Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has made an afternoon move higher, +1.5% and back to two-week highs.

Those highs of two weeks ago came just before Netflix moved lower with other "stay at home" stocks following positive data from trials for Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

There's little news out of the company today, though many are likely cheered (on the "original content" front as well as the "post-COVID production" front) by developments for Stranger Things season 4, up and running and announcing eight new recurring cast members, including Robert Englund (who starred as Freddy Krueger in the long-running Nightmare on Elm Street horror film franchise).

The company did get a call-out in a new note at Cowen expecting the stay-at-home trend to continue providing a boost for some stocks even after COVID-19 vaccine deployment, focused on some retailers, Internet providers, videogame companies and entertainment firms like Netflix.