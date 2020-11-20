Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up another 2.8% today and tagging its all-time highs, a day after double-digit gains fueled by a few catalysts goosing shares higher.

Notable among those is speculation that a deal to natively carry high-stakes streaming service HBO Max is at hand. Earlier this week HBO Max reached a deal with Amazon Fire TV, the other key gatekeeper that it went to launch without in May.

And Matthew Keys reported yesterday that a deal between Roku and AT&T was imminent. Variety's Todd Spangler says, however, that a source says the two sides are not close to reaching a deal, and WarnerMedia has been focused on its deal with Amazon.

Meanwhile, cable mogul John Malone shouted Roku out as one of the key gatekeepers of streaming, and bearish Pivotal retreated a bit, upgrading to Hold and raising its price target to $240 from $75.

Roku's week: