Workday backlog guidance weighs on peers Ceridian HCM, ADP

Yesterday, Workday (WDAY -8.3% ) reported Q3 beats and raised its subscription revenue guidance but analysts commented that the backlog guidance represented a "material deceleration."

Workday peers Automatic Data Processing (ADP -1.0% ), Ceridian HCM (CDAY -1.0% ), and Anaplan (PLAN -4.8% ) are ending the day in the red.

