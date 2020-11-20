The Trump family's partner in two valuable properties halts its effort to sell the buildings after the office towers didn't attract the kind of prices it was looking for, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the process.

They also said that concerns about conflicts of interest arising from the sale of the properties while President Trump is still in office hindered the sale efforts.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO +0.4% ) co-owns with the Trump Organization 1290 Avenue of the Americas in midtown Manhattan and 555 California Street in San Francisco.

Vornado was hoping to get up to $5B for the two properties, the people said.

At that price, the Trumps' 30% stake in each of the properties would have brought in $1.5B, a big payout for their company which has hundreds of millions of dollars in debt coming due.

The office realty business has been among the hardest hit sectors, especially in dense cities, as many office workers have been working from home since the pandemic started.

Vornado now plans to refinance its loans on the building, Doug Harmon, an investment adviser at Cushman & Wakefield, told the WSJ.

The owners hope to put the properties back on the market sometime next year after a virus vaccine is available and international investors can more freely travel, Harmon said.

VNO's stock underperforms the S&P 500 since the pandemic hit: