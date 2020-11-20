Intel's Mobileye signs lidar agreement with Luminar, which is set to go public

Mobileye (NASDAQ:INTC) has tapped lidar technology startup Luminar to furnish sensors for its first-generation autonomous vehicle fleet.

The agreement expands on a two-year partnership between the companies.

Mobileye hopes to have a robotaxi service in operation by 2022. The company also aims to sell its autonomous tech stack to other companies.

In August, Luminar announced it would go public via a $3.4B SPAC merger with Gores Metropoulos Inc (NASDAQ:GMHI).

Gores shares closed today up 20.3% to $12.75.

Source: TechCrunch.

