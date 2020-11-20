S&P down for the week, but recovery plays outperform; Nasdaq gets a Tesla boost

Another volatile last hour of Friday trading brought the S&P (SP500) -0.7% to its lows of the day at the close, with the Nasdaq (COMP) -0.4% performing a little better and the Dow (DJI) -0.8% a little worse.

The Nasdaq ended the week up 0.2%, helped by Tesla -2% , which soared about 20% for the week after getting tapped for the S&P 500. But that was no help to the S&P just yet. It finished off 0.8%, breaking a two-week winning streak.

The lockdown stocks performed better than recovery plays today, but value was the overall winner for the week, with the S&P 500 Pure Value Index (SP500PV) -0.7% up 2.6% in the last five sessions.

Today, all the S&P sectors finished in the red, with Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLV) -0.01% , which had stayed in positive territory for most of the session, closing negative in literally the last minute of trading.

Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) -1% was at the bottom. FinTech and payments weighed, with Intuit, Mastercard and Western Union the biggest losers.

All the Fab 5 megacaps ended down, with Alphabet off the most.

Recovery plays were among the weakest today, as cruise lines and casinos struggled. Stay-at-home favorites like videogame stocks outperformed.

For the week, though, the post-pandemic stocks shined. Kohl's rose on a bullish earnings call to a gain more than 17% for the week, adding to a 13% rise the week before. Nordstrom followed, jumping 23% after a 35% pop a week earlier. And Carnival Cruise Lines gained 9% on the week following a 16% rise.

But it wasn't a rotation trade, with many stay-at-home stocks also posting weekly gains. Zoom Video was up 9%, recovering some of its 19% fall in the previous week, while Peloton rose 10% vs. a 20% drop last week.

Crude futures ended above $42/barrel, their third-straight week of gains.

The 10-year Treasury Yield fell 3 basis points to 0.82%. That's just above the 0.81% level it was at right before Pfizer first announced its vaccine efficacy data on Nov. 9.