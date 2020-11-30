Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) has entered into a settlement and license agreement with Pepscan Systems regarding Bicycle’s use of Pepscan’s CLIPS peptide technology.

Both the companies have agreed to settle all intellectual property (IP) disputes worldwide, and Bicycle has been granted a license to use CLIPS peptide technology for the development of its product candidates BT1718 and THR-149. Bicycle will pay €3M upfront, and €1M on the first anniversary of the date of settlement,

Pepscan is also eligible for certain milestone payments.