Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has expanded its 5G Ultra Wideband service to two more cities: Akron, Ohio, and Nashville, Tenn.

That brings the cities with the service offering to 57.

Verizon says under ideal conditions download speeds are reaching up to 4 Gbps.

By year-end, it expects to have deployed the 5G mobile service in 60 cities.

Verizon's Ultra Wideband service is built on millimeter wave spectrum; it says customers also have access to its 5G Nationwide network, which runs on lower spectrum bands using Dynamic Spectrum Sharing.