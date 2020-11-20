AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) says in an SEC filing that it's commenced a restructuring that includes cuts to its domestic workforce.

"The Plan is intended to improve the organizational design of the Company through the elimination of certain roles and centralization of certain functional areas of the Company," it says. That follows an earlier report that cuts were coming.

It expects to incur severance costs of $20M-$25M in the fourth quarter, though it expects the majority of severance payments will be made in 2021.